Liquid lockdown! Brewery opens drive-thru for Britons to pick up pints of beer without leaving cars

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
A brewery in England forced to shut its pub due to the coronavirus lockdown has opened a drive-thru for customers to click and collect beer bought online.

The drive-thru in Nottingham at the Castle Rock Brewery operates between 10am till 12pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It emerged over the weekend that publicans across the UK may have to dispose of an estimated 50 million pints of ale, lager and cider if the lockdown continues into the summer.




