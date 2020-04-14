Global  

New Zealand dad helps solve lockdown boredom with backyard theme park

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:40s
New Zealand dad helps solve lockdown boredom with backyard theme park

New Zealand dad helps solve lockdown boredom with backyard theme park

New Zealand dad, Nathan, has taken coronavirus lockdown parenting to the next level by building a theme park for his four kids in the back garden.

"I have one of my children in a canoe in our swimming pool and acting as if it is a 'log flume ride'.

I have two kids hanging on our washing line on a rocking horse and a toy car which is a 'carousel' and my last child I have strapped to a car seat coming down our zip line," he told Newsflare.

This cool video was recorded on Sunday (April 12).

