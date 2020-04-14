New Zealand dad helps solve lockdown boredom with backyard theme park

New Zealand dad, Nathan, has taken coronavirus lockdown parenting to the next level by building a theme park for his four kids in the back garden.

"I have one of my children in a canoe in our swimming pool and acting as if it is a 'log flume ride'.

I have two kids hanging on our washing line on a rocking horse and a toy car which is a 'carousel' and my last child I have strapped to a car seat coming down our zip line," he told Newsflare.

This cool video was recorded on Sunday (April 12).