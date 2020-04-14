This Day in History: John Wilkes Booth Shoots Abraham Lincoln April 14, 1865 Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln in the head during a performance of 'Our American Cousin,' at Ford's Theater in Washington D.C.

The Confederate sympathizer then jumped from the balcony of Lincoln's booth, yelling "Sic semper tyrannus," Latin for "Ever thus to tyrants." Booth injured his leg on the jump, and hobbled out of the theater to his getaway horse.

Lincoln was carried to a boardinghouse across the street, where he died the next morning.

His assassination was part of a broader conspiracy to kill the major heads of the Union government, throwing the nation into disarray.

Hiding out in a Virginia barn, Booth was shot and killed by Corporal Boston Corbett on April 26 after Union troops set the barn on fire.