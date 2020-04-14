This Day in History:
John Wilkes Booth Shoots
Abraham Lincoln April 14, 1865 Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln
in the head during a performance of
'Our American Cousin,' at Ford's Theater
in Washington D.C.
The Confederate sympathizer then jumped from the
balcony of Lincoln's booth, yelling "Sic semper
tyrannus," Latin for "Ever thus to tyrants." Booth injured his leg on the jump,
and hobbled out of the theater
to his getaway horse.
Lincoln was carried to a
boardinghouse across the
street, where he died the next morning.
His assassination was part of a
broader conspiracy to kill the major
heads of the Union government,
throwing the nation into disarray.
Hiding out in a Virginia barn, Booth was shot and killed by Corporal Boston Corbett on April 26
after Union troops set the barn on fire.