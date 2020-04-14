10 Most OVERRATED Teams In History!

One of our most controversial titles to date, we decided to take a journey through time and review whether some of the “greatest sides,” we have ever seen are in fact a little overrated.

From Spain’s 2010 World Cup squad, PSG’s side of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani and AC Milan’s 2003 Champions League winning team of Pirlo, Maldini and Inzaghi, we have scoured the globe to find history’s most overrated sides.

And then closer to home, are Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira frauds?

Of course not, but does their record deserve more scrutiny?

Most definitely!

And finally everyone knows about United’s 1999 Treble Winners; the first English side to do so, a team consisting of David Beckham, Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs… but does their League record stand the test of time?

Dive into this video and prepare to get angry, very angry!