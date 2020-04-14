Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 10 Most OVERRATED Teams In History!

10 Most OVERRATED Teams In History!

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 12:31s - Published
10 Most OVERRATED Teams In History!

10 Most OVERRATED Teams In History!

One of our most controversial titles to date, we decided to take a journey through time and review whether some of the “greatest sides,” we have ever seen are in fact a little overrated.

From Spain’s 2010 World Cup squad, PSG’s side of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani and AC Milan’s 2003 Champions League winning team of Pirlo, Maldini and Inzaghi, we have scoured the globe to find history’s most overrated sides.

And then closer to home, are Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira frauds?

Of course not, but does their record deserve more scrutiny?

Most definitely!

And finally everyone knows about United’s 1999 Treble Winners; the first English side to do so, a team consisting of David Beckham, Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs… but does their League record stand the test of time?

Dive into this video and prepare to get angry, very angry!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ur_all_freaks_

He aint gonna be in Rush Hour 3 @JoshEberley Age 22 Kobe averaged 30-7-6 and shot 46% in the 2001 postseason and averaged 35 ppg on the road and HA… https://t.co/JeMpDmj70U 11 hours ago

HunidLikeWilt

HunidLikeWilt @hoopguru24_33 @goatbillrussel1 @RealBillRussell Bill Russell's leadership is one of the most overrated traits in n… https://t.co/ziSkZpSWnT 18 hours ago

DoubleJLonghorn

DoubleJLonghorn @SeanTPendergast The single most overrated player in NBA history. Without Jordan he doesn’t even make All Star teams much less the HOF. 2 days ago

BLH_BenSimpson

Ben Sim / #19🔴🔴🔴 @sakacf @brfootball 12 draws, one of the most overrated teams in EPL history. Couldn’t even win a UCL 😂😂😂 2 days ago

MrHeavyMetaI

Trade Brandon Belt! @jasonrmcintyre The most overrated QB the history of the NFL. Everyone says well they went 13-3 last year lol. So w… https://t.co/0ZKAR5qIjN 3 days ago

brian81693665

brian @DSNEWS100 @ErenYeagerShill @RealSkipBayless @undisputed Lmao the NBA is scripted and MJ needed Stern to script it… https://t.co/hb8J905meF 4 days ago

KAYPEE109

KAYPEE109 @NYordon @RealSkipBayless @undisputed Michael Jordan was the most overrated basketball player in history the level… https://t.co/lMrO5Ko37X 4 days ago

PriyadarshanSo2

Pri ✌️ @Iam_ikechukwu01 @reactnative_dev @kirankorah @Gurgzzz @SazaFCB Man if only we had whooped their***in anfield, on… https://t.co/woU6nIAp4W 5 days ago