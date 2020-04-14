Global  

RONALDINHO JAILED FOR PASSPORT FRAUD! #WNTT

We’re back once again with We Need To Talk, the show that looks at football on the internet over the past 7 days!

Today we’ve got clips of David Beckham being humiliated, Eden Hazard become pocket-sized meeting NBA All-Star Luka Doncic and Eric Dier having a fight with a fan!

The story we’re focusing on however is all about the former Ballon D’Or winner and GOAT contender Ronaldinho, who’s recently had a fall from grace - being under police custody in Paraguay over a fake passport.

State of it.

Enjoy.

