Jack Daniel's Distilleries turns whiskey into hand sanitizer -- sort of.

Operation to making hansen tell me about this this right ship so when this pandemic first started number one priorities.

Keep your employees safe and so we looked at making hand sanitizer the gift or employees or retirees and folks around lynchburg and has discontinued and became clear how much the shortage was we really looked at the opportunity of helping that a site ever and do more of and dedicate the past making high proof alcohol for hand sanitizer reduction so basically working with other people that can make much more.

Was this a transition.

As far as the logistics of it are concerned, mean i know what you make and the still ordinarily but as far as making the switchover was a involved or complicated.

We have the team did some great work in very fast just given the urgency of it, but for us to change the recipe a bit.

We reduce the spirit out of nearly 100% corn and we just have to isolate a couple of our stills so that continue to make all the tennessee whiskey we need him separate from, so it was a little bit of work.

Not too bad.

Any idea of how many models were gallons that you have made so far.

The we are in a position and what were supporting so we started shipping this out earlier this week, so will be able to make available about 1 million additional bottles that open the big debt of his hand sanitizer on shortfall that we are we are going to hell.

I think it's a wonderful thing.

Let me ask you this house is perceived by the folks who got the hand sanitize so you said retirees were always citizens of lynchburg and moore county.

It is been very well received our employees really appreciate it.

The town appreciates it.

In addition to that of the last couple weeks we actually donated hand sanitizer tomorrow at 200 different groups, organizations so essentially every police department, fire department area nursing homes.

All the hospitals just doing everything gamma can help so we set up a separate area that are employee and their excited and happy to do it.

So we set up basically a drive-by center that folks that need hand sanitizer so it's not a big stretch to say that conceivably what you're making there during this: 19 pandemic saves lives ... i think it certainly helps, and it certainly helps people that are working hard on the front line safe and you are still continuing to make the best whiskey in the world right here in lynchburg and i know that that process continues.

I'm sur your employees are taking even more safety precautions to protect himself.

We do so we redo everything that the cdc recommends a more so the social business distancing being the most important and then we take additional steps in addition to the hand sanitizer.

We've also deducing him we had closer home, placer made the choice to close her home place early march when this was starting to ramp up to protect community and brought us home place employees back to work in there helping to produc facemask for our employees and families.

I happen to havemasks here.

Not that you produce that someone here like my wife made several of these for bandannas.

We got no trips to which you guys are doing is truly truly amazing and it also was very noteworthy that no confirmed cases and moore county.

That is true, so were fortunate and we hope keep it that ari larry hop you let us know when you open the distillery backup to the public told folks in lynchburg and moore county summarize regards will see him at the next big barbecue coming up in october.

The ship really appreciated very much.

You want to find out more of about this process that the folks in lynchburg are doing as far as making hand sanitizer is concerned were the driving stations are all you have to do