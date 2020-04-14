Obama Will Endorse Biden Today

On Tuesday, President Barack Obama will endorse his vice president Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The news is being reported by Reuters, based on information from two people familiar with the endorsement.

The endorsement is expected to come as a video to be released later on Tuesday, one of the people said.

Obama backing Biden comes a day after former rival Senator Bernie Sanders provided his endorsement on Monday.

“It will be a game-changer for the vice president,” said Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright.