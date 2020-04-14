Global  

WWE Deemed 'Essential Business' in Florida

WWE Deemed 'Essential Business' in Florida WWE will resume live television programming from its Orlando training facility and Full Sail University in Winter Park.

The decision is based off a memo released from Gov.

Ron Desantis' office regarding additions of services to a previous executive order.

According to the memo, employees for professional sports and media production are allowed to keep working.

The satisfying condition is that these services be allowed to continue "only if the location is closed to the general public." The decision could open the door for other sports to resume in Florida without fans.

