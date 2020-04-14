Governor recognizes Monticello's Jordan Manufacturing for supplying PPE for state

Recognizing a monticello company's efforts to make personal protective equipment for the state.

Jordan manufacturing was featured during the governor's news conference monday.

The company has shifted from making outdoor patio furniture to isolation gowns and masks for healthcare providers.

So far, they've produced more than 11-thousand gowns for the state.

Owner pat jordan says they can produce about 3-thousand gowns and 2-thousand masks per week.

As a domestic sewing operation, we felt that we could shift our focus and react quickly to producing the level 1 masks and gowns.behind me, you can see one of the gowns we are able to supply the state with the company has been based in monticello for 35 years.

They also have a second manufacturing facility in kentland.

Jordan manufacturing employs about 620 people.

A new coronavirus task force is underway at purdue university.