Ozzy Osbourne donating merchandise profits to Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's charity Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 days ago Ozzy Osbourne donating merchandise profits to Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's charity Ozzy Osbourne is marking Parkinson's Awareness Month by donating 10 per cent of the profits from his tour merchandise to Michael J. Fox's charity. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this