Chinese doctors remove knife blade from elderly man's head after after being stuck for 26 years

Doctors in China removed a 10cm-long knife blade from a 76-year-old man's head after it got stuck inside for 26 years.

The video, provided by local media, shows a long knife blade trapped inside the man's head and doctors performing surgery on him so they could remove the blade.

According to reports, a robber impaled a knife into the man's head in 1994 and the blade accidentally broke and got stuck in his head when he fought with the robber.

He did not feel unwell until 2012 and started to go to see doctors.

After having two surgeries, the elderly man is recovering.

