Morning Pointe Senior Care Facilities Uninhabitable

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
130 residents of two Chattanooga senior care facilities which were damaged by the tornado on Sunday night were transported to local hotels.

City businesses in that area are now left and you're out.

The tornado on sunday night were transported to local hotels.

Significant damage occurred to morning pointe of chattanooga and the lantern at morning pointe both off shallowford road.

No deaths or major injuries were reported, but some residents were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Some residents have been taken to the embassy suites on shallowford road, where they were put on two floors.

Others were transported to a hampton inn in ooltewah.

Sot: aaron webb, chief operating officer for morning pointe senior living :17 "you know the roofs were torn off both buildings, all of the windows were blown out of both buildings.

Just incredible damage to both structures.

I mean both are completely uninhabitable right now."

Webb says one of the destroyed buildings should be rebuilt within the next two weeks.

He credits the work of contractors working nonstop since the disaster hit as to why the complex will be rebuilt




