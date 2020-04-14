Some Italian businesses reopen as lockdown remains in place

Some Italian regions opted for caution in easing the COVID-19 related restrictions and chose to delay the opening of bookshops.

At the Esselunga supermarket chain in Turin, customers were having their temperatures checked as they entered to buy food supplies.

The additional checks have only recently been implemented even though supermarkets have been allowed to stay open throughout lockdown as long as the number of clients are restricted.

The total death toll in Italy since the outbreak on Feb.

21 is now 21,067, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.