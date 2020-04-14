Could Your Bank Take Your $1,200 Stimulus Check?

If you're waiting on that stimulus check to make ends meet, Business Insider has a warning.

According to a a report from the Prospect, coronavirus relief checks can be seized by your bank and used to pay off debts or fees, if they are owed.

Although lawmakers exempted the checks from being used to pay off federal or state agency related debts, that does not exclude private debt collection.

Based on audio cited in The Prospect's report, the U.S. Treasury Department does not dispute that banks can grab the payments.

A Treasury Department official explained "There's nothing in the law that precludes that action." The stimulus checks are already being sent to Americans through direct deposit.

The government approved giving about $1,200 to most Americans, depending on their income.