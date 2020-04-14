Obama Endorses Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

President Barack Obama finally announced his endorsement of his Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on Tuesday.

Obama had remained neutral after a a record high number of Democratic candidates fought for the chance to rival U.S. President Donald Trump at the Nov.

3 election.

But on Tuesday, Obama posted a video online saying that he's Pro-Joe.

Obama explained, "Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend.