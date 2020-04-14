Extended Spaceflight Could Change Astronauts' Brain Volume Permanently Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:05s - Published 5 hours ago Extended Spaceflight Could Change Astronauts' Brain Volume Permanently A study of astronauts' brains before heading to the International Space Station and after returning home found long-term spaceflight could cause lasting changes in brain volume and deformation of the pituitary gland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this