Mississippi reports 145 new cases, 13 new deaths Tuesday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Since March 11, Mississippi has confirmed 3,087 cases of the virus and 111 deaths.

Look locally at coronavirus cases.

The top hotspot is not in mississippi but in alabama -- marion county to be specific.

It has 57 cases.

Lee county is the top spot locally in mississippi with 46 cases with tippah county just one case behind.

Other counties with a high number of cases can be seen in maroon.

They are lafayette, calhoun, chickasaw, monroe, lowndes and oktibbeha.

Statewide, mississippi has 145 new coronavirus cases, putting the overall total at three thousand 87.

A look at the county-by- county numbers shows more of them reporting coronavirus counts in triple digits.

All the counties in the jackson area -- hinds, rankin and madison -- fall under that as do two of the three coastal counties -- harrison and jackson.

Desoto county -- suburban memphis -- is on the list as well as lauderdale county, which is where meridian is located.

These numbers from the mississippi state department of health are released once a day, and they are as of six last night.

The number of dead in mississippi from the coronavirus is up to 113.

That's after 13 more deaths reported today.

The official state total is 111, but we're including two local deaths not yet showing up in the numbers -- one in itawamba county, another in monroe county.

The county with the most coronavirus deaths in mississippi is lauderdale in east central mississippi with eleven.

Pearl river county in south mississippi has the second highest total with eight.

As for alabama, we're giving you a live look at the state's reporting of coronavirus cases and deaths.

The state has more than 38 hundred cases with 105 reported deaths, 73 of which have been confirmed.

Nearly 500 people have been hospitalized.

And the state does not believe its hospitals will be overrun to where additional hospital beds will have to be set up.

And




