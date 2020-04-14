'Duty comes first': Police constable covers 450 km to join work amid lockdown

Police Constable Anand Pandey covered 450 km to join duty in Jabalpur.

The police constable left from Kanpur on 30th March and reached Jabalpur on 1st April.

Covering his journey in three days, the constable recalls how he walked on foot and took lifts on his way to Jabalpur.

Pandey was in Kanpur to see his wife who had been unwell.

“Duty comes first”, says Pandey while narrating his journey.