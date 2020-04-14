Liam Payne blames One Direction's split on 'tiredness' Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 hour ago Liam Payne blames One Direction's split on 'tiredness' Liam Payne has claimed One Direction's split was caused by "tiredness more than anything". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this