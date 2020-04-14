Global  

Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' The New York Governor warned President Trump that reopening the city could result in a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases.

Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC The president spoke at Monday's White House coronavirus task force press briefing and stated that he has total authority to make decisions for each state.

President Trump, via statement Cuomo said that Trump’s statement was “wrong,” according to the Constitution.

Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC

