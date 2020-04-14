Drake Makes 'Billboard'
Hot 100 Chart History Drake became the first male artist to have three songs
debut at No.
1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100.
His latest track, "Toosie Slide," claimed the
top spot on the singles chart this week.
Mariah Carey is the only other artist to have three
No.
1 debuts, achieving the feat from 1995-1997.
"Toosie Slide" was Drake's seventh overall single
to land at No.
1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100.
Drake overtook The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights,"
which spent the past two weeks at No.
1.
Drake's latest single also debuted at No.
1 on the Streaming Songs chart, with 55.5 million U.S. streams in the week ending
April 9, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.