Drake Makes 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart History Drake became the first male artist to have three songs debut at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100.

His latest track, "Toosie Slide," claimed the top spot on the singles chart this week.

Mariah Carey is the only other artist to have three No.

1 debuts, achieving the feat from 1995-1997.

"Toosie Slide" was Drake's seventh overall single to land at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100.

Drake overtook The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," which spent the past two weeks at No.

1.

Drake's latest single also debuted at No.

1 on the Streaming Songs chart, with 55.5 million U.S. streams in the week ending April 9, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

