Has Bruno Fernandes SAVED Manchester United’s Season! W&L

Well, what a weekend of football.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea putting in a dominant performance against his former manager Carlo Ancelotti, as Everton slumped to a 4-0 defeat - with 18 year old wonderkid Billy Gilmour the star of the show.

Man City also drifted way off the pack with a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes grabbing an assist with Scott McTominay rounding off one of Ederson's worst nights as Pep Guardiola's first choice stopper.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United also feature as they keep their Champions League hopes alive, whilst Jose Mourinho & Sean Dyche played out a 1-1 draw - seeing Spurs' resurgence under the Portuguese swiftly coming to an end and Tanguy Ndombele being the victim of some Mourinho criticism.

