Paul McCartney on China's Wet Markets in Coronavirus Crisis | THR News

Cynthia Fox RT @RollingStone: Paul McCartney called on China to regulate or end its so-called "wet markets," which could have been the source of the CO… 11 minutes ago

ScaryItalian RT @UltClassicRock: The vegetarian and animal advocate believes the markets played a role in the coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/QHS0StK… 18 minutes ago

David Epstein Paul McCartney Calls for End to China's Wet Markets https://t.co/ZRSCOuGXYx 19 minutes ago

Harbinger Entity Paul McCartney Calls For Shutdown of China’s Wet Markets https://t.co/tAIHwZ0YES #sound #feedly 22 minutes ago

Marc De Bruyn Paul McCartney Calls for an End to China’s ‘Wet Markets’ https://t.co/KYD8j6gCg5 via @RollingStone 34 minutes ago

Crotaigh RT @UndercoverIndi: Paul McCartney Calls For Shutdown of China's Wet Markets https://t.co/GaQhvEUZQE via @consequence 43 minutes ago

Hard Rock Radio Live Paul McCartney Calls for End to China's Wet Markets - https://t.co/X8fqNvaw5p 44 minutes ago