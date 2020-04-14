Misfiring Unemployment Computer System Frustrates Many Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 04:03s - Published 56 minutes ago Misfiring Unemployment Computer System Frustrates Many Many of the newly unemployed in Illinois are running out of money and patience as the Illinois Department of Employment Security computer system misfires on them. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this