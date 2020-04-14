Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63 Steinbrenner, general partner and
co-chairperson of the Yankees, died Tuesday morning at his home in Clearwater, Florida.
Steinbrenner was battling an illness, and
the cause of death was not due to COVID-19,
according to a family source.
Steinbrenner was the oldest son of longtime
Yankees' owner George Steinbrenner.
After George Steinbrenner passed away in 2010, Hank and his brother, Hal Steinbrenner,
took over the Yankees' ownership duties.
Hal Steinbrenner, also the Yankees’ managing
general partner and co-chairperson, has largely been the public face of the
Yankees since his father's death, representing
the club at owners’ meetings.
Hank Steinbrenner is survived by four
children and one granddaughter.