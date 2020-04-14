Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63 Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, died Tuesday morning at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

Steinbrenner was battling an illness, and the cause of death was not due to COVID-19, according to a family source.

Steinbrenner was the oldest son of longtime Yankees' owner George Steinbrenner.

After George Steinbrenner passed away in 2010, Hank and his brother, Hal Steinbrenner, took over the Yankees' ownership duties.

Hal Steinbrenner, also the Yankees’ managing general partner and co-chairperson, has largely been the public face of the Yankees since his father's death, representing the club at owners’ meetings.

Hank Steinbrenner is survived by four children and one granddaughter.