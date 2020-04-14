What Should You Do If You See People Aren't Social Distancing Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:51s - Published now What Should You Do If You See People Aren't Social Distancing David Schuman shows us who you can call to report large gatherings and what happens once you do, (1:51). WCCO 4 News at 6 - April 13, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this