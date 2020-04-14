Tour de France Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic The race was originally slated to begin June 27 and a new date has not yet been decided on.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the cancellation of the three-week event.

In a speech this week, he added that large public gatherings have been delayed until mid-July.

Race organizers, via 'USA Today' Not since 1946 has the world's most famous bike race seen a cancellation.

French Sports Minister Roxana Mărăcineanu has pitched having the tour held without fans on the sidelines.

According to 'USA Today,' organizers probably will not support the idea.

Borders would also need to be open and confinement rules have most likely disturbed training regimens.