Tour de France Postponed
Due to Coronavirus Pandemic The race was originally slated to begin June 27
and a new date has not yet been decided on.
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed
the cancellation of the three-week event.
In a speech this week, he added
that large public gatherings have
been delayed until mid-July.
Race organizers,
via 'USA Today' Not since 1946 has the
world's most famous bike
race seen a cancellation.
French Sports Minister Roxana Mărăcineanu
has pitched having the tour held
without fans on the sidelines.
According to 'USA Today,' organizers
probably will not support the idea.
Borders would also need to be open
and confinement rules have most likely
disturbed training regimens.