Man becomes accidental millionaire for less than a day

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published
A volunteer firefighter in Indiana was in for a shock when he withdrew $200 from his checking account.

Charles Calvin was expecting the arrival of $1,700 from the stimulus payments going out to Americans on April 10.

But when he looked at his ATM receipt, he saw a lot more zeros than he was expecting.

The available balance listed as remaining in Calvin’s account was $8.2 million.

Calvin called his bank to investigate, but by the time they got around to it, the money was already gone.

The bank also confirmed that his $1,700 was correctly deposited instead.

“It kind of sucks,” he told WGN9.

“You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again.

But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up”

