Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo with unexpected hair color

Kim Kardashian West has spent much of her time in quarantine like the rest of us —.

Sharing a constant stream of throwback photos from better days.

For her most recent blast from the past, the reality star shared a photo of herself in middle school captioned “7th grade coolness”.

Though everything about the photo screams “long lost trends from the 1990s,”.

Fans immediately called out the noticeable orange streak in Kardashian West’s hair.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian revealed her vintage beauty secret in the comments.

“You put cream bleach on your hand and ran it through your hair... the day before school started for that cool orange streak,” she wrote.

Fans noticed Kardashian West posted a photo from the same era in 2018, and sure enough, the orange streaks are there