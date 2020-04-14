Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Yungblud posts sold-out Brixton show online for fans

Yungblud posts sold-out Brixton show online for fans

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Yungblud posts sold-out Brixton show online for fans

Yungblud posts sold-out Brixton show online for fans

Yungblud posts sold-out Brixton show online for fans The rocker has posted his performance to 5,000 fans at London's O2 Academy Brixton, last November, on YouTube so he can "relive one of the best nights" of his life with his fans "once again".

He said: He continued: The star also explained if his fans can't come to a live show, he was going to bring one to them.

He added:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

I_Am_Rubyy

Rachael Tobin🍭💕 Yungblud posts sold-out Brixton show online for fans – Giftalworld https://t.co/pql0DMw1l8 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.