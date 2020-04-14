Google Duplex AI to provide data on business opening hours in the UK during coronavirus The tech giant's phone assistant Duplex is contacting businesses across the UK to ask what their business hours are amid the global health crisis, which has caused many businesses to close completely or limit their opening hours.

The Duplex AI will then use the responses to update company listings shown on Google Search and Google Maps, so the public can have accurate information when searching for local businesses.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post that Google was planning to start using Duplex "where possible" to contact businesses about opening times.