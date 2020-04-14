Gal Gadot teases 'evolved' Wonder Woman in 1984

Gal Gadot has teased a "more mature and wise" Wonder Woman in '1984'.

The actress will return for Patty Jenkins' second film as the titular heroine this year, and she has shared how Diana Prince has "evolved" in the upcoming instalment.

Gal told the latest issue of Empire magazine: Gal also teased "something crazy" will happen involving Chris Pine's alter ego, Steve Trevor.

The 'Justice League' star added how she and Patty were keen on working with Chris again, but they had to make sure they could bring him back in a way that "serves the narrative".