Piers Morgan donates £10k to NHS Covid-19 fundraiser He's donated £10,000 to a WW2 veteran's fundraiser to help NHS staff battle coronavirus.

He was was moved by Captain Tom Moore, 99, who is attempting to raise money by walking the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30, and decided to help him reach his target goal.

Captain Tom told Piers and his co-host Susanna Reid: Viewers watching at home were astonished by Piers' generosity and took to Twitter to praise him for his huge donation.