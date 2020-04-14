Grade School Golfer! 8-Year-Old Golfer Lands Trick Shot Hitting One Cup Into Another! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:55s - Published 4 hours ago Grade School Golfer! 8-Year-Old Golfer Lands Trick Shot Hitting One Cup Into Another! You may have heard of a hole in one but what about a cup in one! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this