World’s smallest woman urges people to follow lockdown; cop sings song to cheer locals Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:47s - Published now World’s smallest woman urges people to follow lockdown; cop sings song to cheer locals World’s smallest living woman urged people to follow lockdown. Maharashtra's Jyoti Amge joined hands in fight against COVID-19. Jyoti took the streets of Nagpur and appealed people to stay indoors. Jyoti urged people to support Nagpur Police in their selfless efforts. India is under a lockdown since late March to contain COVID-19 spread. 0

