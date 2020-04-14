Global  

Antoine Winfield Jr. Is Dream Pick for Giants

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:43s - Published
'Stick to Football' says the Minnesota DB would be a dream second-round pick for Giants

