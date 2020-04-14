Global  

President Trump Asserts His Authority Supersedes That Of Governors As Far As Returning To Business

President Trump Asserts His Authority Supersedes That Of Governors As Far As Returning To Business

President Trump Asserts His Authority Supersedes That Of Governors As Far As Returning To Business

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump selecting members of new council focused on reopening country for business after COVID-19 shutdown (4-13-2020)

