Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Couple unearth hot tub hidden under home office

Couple unearth hot tub hidden under home office

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Couple unearth hot tub hidden under home office

Couple unearth hot tub hidden under home office

Quarantine has provided people with plenty of time to work on home improvement projects.While most people have kept it simple by rearranging furniture, one couple unearthed a hot tub hidden under their home office.Mark Ronsman and his wife Jenny have lived in their house for a little over three years.When they purchased their home, the previous owner informed them that there had been a hot tub in one of the rooms way back when.Though Mark and his wife knew there was a hot tub hidden under their home, it wasn’t until quarantine that they had the time to dig it up.Mark, a systems engineer by trade, is pleasantly surprised by how well-preserved the hot tub is.Speaking to LADBible, Mark said that he and his wife hope to have the hot tub up and running “within the next two to four [weeks]”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.