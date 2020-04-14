Couple unearth hot tub hidden under home office Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:15s - Published 17 hours ago Couple unearth hot tub hidden under home office Quarantine has provided people with plenty of time to work on home improvement projects.While most people have kept it simple by rearranging furniture, one couple unearthed a hot tub hidden under their home office.Mark Ronsman and his wife Jenny have lived in their house for a little over three years.When they purchased their home, the previous owner informed them that there had been a hot tub in one of the rooms way back when.Though Mark and his wife knew there was a hot tub hidden under their home, it wasn’t until quarantine that they had the time to dig it up.Mark, a systems engineer by trade, is pleasantly surprised by how well-preserved the hot tub is.Speaking to LADBible, Mark said that he and his wife hope to have the hot tub up and running “within the next two to four [weeks]” 0

