Get your eyebrows back in shape with this at-home hair removal kit Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 weeks ago Get your eyebrows back in shape with this at-home hair removal kit VThose of you who are used to getting your brows waxed every two to three weeks have had to bail on your go-to eyebrow lady.Now, you can become a waxing wizard on your own with the Gigi Hemp Wax Microwave Formula Hair Removal System.the kit is also sold at Bed, Bath and Beyond.It’s not as scary as you may think.In addition to the hemp wax formula, the kit is complete with a pre hon pre-wax cleanser to minimize inflammation.You’ll also find a post-wax concealer used to tone and reduce any redness as well as a wax-off remover for residue, and a slow grow hair minimizer.You’re also equipped with tools to get the job done such as five small and five large Accu edge applicators and five small and five large muslin strips.If you’re not confident in doing this yourself, test it on your arm first 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this HuffPost UK Life Here's how to tweeze your brows at home if you simply can't wait to get back to your regular appointment. https://t.co/Pb8zibBdp5 1 week ago HuffPost UK Here's how to tweeze your brows at home if you simply can't wait to get back to your regular appointment. https://t.co/RcjOwY01cU 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources This beauty hack teaches you how to tint your eyebrow with this classic mustache product



Staying in 24/7 is different, but you’re able to try new things at home, especially while people aren’t seeing you. If you’ve ever wanted to try micro blading for your eyebrows, there’s a.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:07 Published 3 weeks ago