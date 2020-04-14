Amid quarantine, 93-year-old woman's note has Facebook in tears

A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman has gone viral for a hilarious message she held while coping with quarantine, KDKA reports.On April 9, the station shared a photo of Olive Veronesi, a resident in the Seminole who was in dire need of … an alcoholic beverage.The picture, which was taken by a relative of Veronesi, shows her holding a Coors Light and a whiteboard that says “I need more beer!”.“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” Veronesi told KDKA.The photo has since received over 49,000 shares and 3,000 comments.“Would someone go out and get her a case of Coors Light!

God Bless her”.The picture, in fact, caught the attention of Molson Coors, which sent 10 cases of the beer four days later