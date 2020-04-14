Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marcellus Wiley isn't sure Christian McCaffrey will live up to record breaking contract with Panthers

Marcellus Wiley isn't sure Christian McCaffrey will live up to record breaking contract with Panthers

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Marcellus Wiley isn't sure Christian McCaffrey will live up to record breaking contract with Panthers

Marcellus Wiley isn't sure Christian McCaffrey will live up to record breaking contract with Panthers

Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are joined by Mark Schlereth to talk the Carolina Panthers who have just made Christian McCaffrey the highest paid running back with a record breaking contract.

Wiley isn't sure that McCaffrey will live up to demands of such high pay, but Schlereth believes he will rise to the occasion and prove he's worth this amount of money.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.