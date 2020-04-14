Global  

7 Crew Members Have Now Tested Positive for COVID-19 as Hospital Ship Mercy Battles Growing Outbreak

7 Crew Members Have Now Tested Positive for COVID-19 as Hospital Ship Mercy Battles Growing Outbreak

7 Crew Members Have Now Tested Positive for COVID-19 as Hospital Ship Mercy Battles Growing Outbreak

Naval health officials are fighting an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among the crew of the hospital ship Mercy, where four more sailors tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total cases among the crew to seven, a Navy official said Monday.

