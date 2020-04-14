Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Reusable Coronavirus Face Shields Unveiled At Brigham And Women's Hospital

New Reusable Coronavirus Face Shields Unveiled At Brigham And Women's Hospital

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:01s - Published
New Reusable Coronavirus Face Shields Unveiled At Brigham And Women's Hospital

New Reusable Coronavirus Face Shields Unveiled At Brigham And Women's Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Hospital has developed a new protective face shield that they hope will help alleviate the shortage of PPE.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TechPortSA

Tech Port SA Major San Antonio Employer Joins Fight Against #COVID19 with 3-D Reusable Face Masks: @Boeing San Antonio is produc… https://t.co/KAI4uoOtPl 4 hours ago

1stDodi

Dodi Rahmawan RT @Protoshape: We are now producing plastic injection moulded reusable face shields to help protect from the Coronavirus / please get in… 4 hours ago

GMarieOliver

Gina Oliver Thank you @Ford - repurposing versatile auto plastics @plasticmakers - like airbags - to manufacture reusable gowns… https://t.co/IDh99VTJsB 7 hours ago

Viv_Lim78

Vivienne Lim Singapore creates reusable face shields for front liners amid global shortage of protective gear https://t.co/Yrn9FbG93T 7 hours ago

ArmyRHCAtlantic

ArmyRHC-Atlantic RT @ArmyMedicine: The U.S. military is 3D-printing face shields, designing reusable plastic N95 masks, and sewing surgical masks to increas… 7 hours ago

KanduriViswam

Viswam Kanduri RT @STcom: Coronavirus: Singapore-produced reusable face shields for frontliners amid global shortage of PPE https://t.co/pDyYityB78 10 hours ago

STcom

The Straits Times Coronavirus: Singapore-produced reusable face shields for frontliners amid global shortage of PPE https://t.co/pDyYityB78 12 hours ago

DrSinhaEsq

Michael S. Sinha MD, JD, MPH RT @wbz: New Reusable Coronavirus Face Shields Unveiled At Brigham And Women’s Hospital https://t.co/neETHNoK8c https://t.co/2eDL0ASmX5 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.