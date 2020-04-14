Alabama Chef Serves Up Compassion with Dinner Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Video Credit: WHNT - Duration: 01:39s - Published now Alabama Chef Serves Up Compassion with Dinner Amid COVID-19 Pandemic A local chef in Alabama is standing out, not just for her food, but because of her heart during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Alabama Chef Serves Up Compassion with Dinner Amid COVID-19 Pandemic BECAUSE OF HER HEART WHNT NEWS19 JORDAN DAFNIS SHOWS US HOW.19 JORDAN DAFNIS SHOWS US HOW.





You Might Like

Tweets about this