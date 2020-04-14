Baker, Walsh Say It's Too Soon To Talk About Life After Coronavirus Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:34s - Published now Baker, Walsh Say It's Too Soon To Talk About Life After Coronavirus Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh are on the same page when it comes to talking too much about what happens after the COVID-19 surge. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WillSpoke @CityOfBoston @marty_walsh “Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has resisted calls to mandate a stay-at-home order.... Th… https://t.co/NF6aDd4SDb 4 days ago WillSpoke @marty_walsh “Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has resisted calls to mandate a stay-at-home order.... The model's high… https://t.co/KbGIIunPDM 4 days ago Monica Online RT @KatieDa65723380: @glassmeg @GavinNewsom @B52Malmet @Bloom_Energy Republican Baker opposes tRump frequently but he jumped on this quickl… 6 days ago