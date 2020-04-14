Chris Harris Jr.: I think the Chargers are putting together a defense to stop Patrick Mahomes Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:48s - Published 14 hours ago Chris Harris Jr.: I think the Chargers are putting together a defense to stop Patrick Mahomes Chris Harris Jr joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk some football. Hear what Chris thinks about being named to the NFL All-Decade Team, thoughts on joining the Los Angeles Chargers and trying to stop division rivals Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb Chris Harris Jr.: I think the Chargers are putting together a defense to stop Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/ecDKfmIwoG #sports #feedly 14 hours ago Deuces @illicitum @DatDudeSteve728 @Mb8Cast It’ll be interesting to see 👀 Chargers got Chris Harris now moving King to saf… https://t.co/Nbas1XYyKP 2 days ago