Signs of support popping up in Western New York

BUFFALO IS STRONG."WHILE THE WORLDCONTINUES TO FIGHTAGAINST COVID-19,AINE AND MARKLEAHEY OF KENMOREWANT WESTERN NEWYORKERS TOREMEMBER ONETHING."BUFFALO IS STRONG."FOR THE LAST TWOWEEKS, MARK LEAHEYHAS BEEN WORKINGON THIS SIGN WHICHNOW HANGS PROUDLYOUTSIDE A HOME ONSOUTH IRVINGTERRACE."WELL AINE CAME UPWITH THE CONCEPT,SHE WANTED TO PUT AMESSAGE OUT THEREON THE FRONT OF THEHOUSE..

SOMETHINGPEOPLE WOULD SEE.AND I THOUGHT, YEAHTHAT'S A GOOD IDEA.WE SHOULD DO THAT."THE LAEHEY'S SAYTHEIR GOAL WAS TOINSPIRE THECOMMUNITY."THERE'S NOTHING WECAN DO TO ACTUALLYHELP SOMEONE SOWE THOUGHT MAYBETHIS COULD BRING ALITTLE HOPE.""STANDUP: AND THEFAMILY SAYS AT NIGHT,THE SIGN SHINESBLUE IN HONOR OFFIRST RESPONDERS.""WE'RE WITH YOU INTHIS.".HANGING WOODENSIGNS ISN'T NEW FORTHE LEAHEYHOUSEHOLD."WE DO IT FORCHRISTMAS, AND STPATRICKS DAY,FOURTH OF THE JULY""BUT THIS IS REALLYTHE FIRST ONE THAT'SSENDING A MESSAGE.KIND OF A MOMENT INTIME."AINE SAYS SHE CHOSETHIS DESIGN BECAUSEIT HIGHLIGHTS THEGLOBAL IMPACT OFTHIS PANDEMIC."IT'S ALL OVER THEWORLD, IT'SEVERYWHERE AND ITSJUST SO SAD."AND SHE SAID SHEHOPES WILLGENERATE ANEMOTIONALRESPONSE."I'M KIND OF A LITTLEBIT OVERWHELMED BYTHE RESPONSE BUTTHAT'S A GOOD THINGTHAT MEANS PEOPLEARE SEEING IT."THE LAEHEYS SAYNEIGHBORS HAVECOMPLIMENTED THESIGN AND EVENSHARED IT ONFACEBOOK"WE'RE ALL IN ITTOGETHER AND WE'REGONNA GET THREW ITAND COME THROUGHSTRONGER ON THEOTHER SIDE."IN KENMORE JJ