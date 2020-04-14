Community expresses concern of utility pole near a Terre Haute church

"community members" want to see "a utility pole" repaired.

"the pole" is in the alley "behind the bridge church" in terre haute.

"community members"..

Tell us..

"that the pole" often gets hit when "trash trucks" drive through "the alley".

"the pole" is currently "leaning".

"lin allen" wants to see changes made..

Before an accident happens.

//////// /////// "it's gonna fall and when it does then everybody's going to be out here wanting to take a look at it.

But it just needs a little preventive maintenance done on that but i just can't seem to get any action."

////////// "news 10" reached-out "to frontier communications".

"the company says"..

They've