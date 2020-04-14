Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ciara is expecting a baby boy

Ciara is expecting a baby boy

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Ciara is expecting a baby boy

Ciara is expecting a baby boy

Ciara has revealed she is expecting a baby boy with her husband Russell Wilson, after posting a gender reveal on Instagram.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BogieF

Sayuri Congratulations to Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO] https://t.co/azp89pQ89I 31 seconds ago

__BabyKayyy

🌸 RT @Calyne_: Ciara and Russell are expecting a baby boy. At this point I have accepted that their joy is my joy https://t.co/XjfAxfTpKk 34 seconds ago

ciaraandruss

TheWilsonFamily🤎 RT @TwitterMoments: Fans can't contain their excitement as Ciara and Russell Wilson announce that they are expecting another baby. https://… 3 minutes ago

majic945

Majic 94.5 Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO] https://t.co/iyGH1ikag6 7 minutes ago

DLGBook

Daddy's Little Girl Ciara is expecting a baby boy - https://t.co/59kKoklcor & https://t.co/cy5dNLX1M3 https://t.co/iDmW2twqHp https://t.co/p0fCikJ7uc 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.