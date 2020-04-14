Canadian Dad pulls off epic trick during coronavirus lockdown

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:02s - Published
A dad in Montreal, Canada pulls off an epic trick during the coronavirus lockdown using five golf balls on Tuesday (April 14).

"I finally pulled off the most epic stacking trick in the history of humankind.

Five golf balls!

I am formally retiring.

The trick is over.

I am formally retiring from the stacking business," said David.




